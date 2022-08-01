Home News American woman says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ are her cute Singapore-inspired baby names,...

American woman says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ are her cute Singapore-inspired baby names, Clementi, Boon and more are also on her list

Photo: TikTok screengrab/monicamillington

Ms Millington, currently on a baby name hunt, shared her shortlist with her audience.

By Hana O
TikTok user Monica Millington, an American based in Singapore, posted a video of some Singapore-inspired baby names which she thought were the “cutest.”

@monicamillington

Let me know ur pick in the comments #babynameideas #singaporetiktok #sglife #tiktoksg #singlish #babynames #pregnancytok #newmomlife #expatsg #expatlife #singaporelife #americanabroad #multiculturalkid #multiculturalfamily

♬ original sound – Monica from The Apprentice – Monica from The Apprentice

Top on the list was “Kaya.” I think the name ‘Kaya’ would be the cutest little baby girl’s name. I can already see it. Kaya Mellington. Like it really really works,” she said.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/monicamillington

And it’s just delicious, she added, referring to the spread that goes perfectly on toast.

Second, on her list was “Laksa” which would also match a baby girl. “I think ‘Laksa’ is very foxy, very mysterious, very chic. This girl would be like a bad b***h,” said Ms Millington.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/monicamillington

Moving on to non-food-related names, she chose ‘Marina’ also for a baby girl. “It is nautical, it is relevant, it is chic, it is a little bit pretentious, just like me.”

“Clementi” was another choice because “It’s kind of like the British Clementine, but more local and sassy.”

Photo: TikTok screengrab/monicamillington

As for baby boy names, the mother-to-be thought “Fullerton” was sure to be a hit. “Fullerton Millington? I mean, this guy is already the CEO of some bank somewhere,” she added.

“Boon” was a “Texan-Singaporean hybrid” choice because it’s a “strong man’s name.” Last on the list is “Sian,” but pronounced “Shawn”.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/monicamillington

Netizens shared varying comments on the video, many approving some of the names, while others voted “no” to Clementi and Laksa.

According to a TikTok user, “Kaya” means rich in Malay. “I approve,” the netizen added.

Meanwhile, others suggested modifications to the names.

“Kaya but make it Kaia,” said TikTok user Curs3dFeline or “Laksa but make it Luxa,” added TikTok user Lavannia.

“What about Raffles for a boy’s name? Strong and British. 😅 Or Clarke, which is a bit more American 😂 ‘here’s my son Clarke Key 😅,’” commented TikTok user Mingzybaby. /TISG

Expats in Singapore face surging rental prices, smaller pay & inflation, even risk being scammed

