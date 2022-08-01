Home News Featured News IRAS tax notification with bad grammar and warning to meet is scam,...

IRAS tax notification with bad grammar and warning to meet is scam, IRAS staff says no time to meet

Photo: Taken from Canva and Complaint Singapore

Check out the sequence of how victims fall prey to the scam.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

An SMS seemingly sent from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) regarding tax reviews is circulating among the public, but it has been confirmed to be a phishing scam.

The police and IRAS have observed a sudden surge in phishing scams, where scammers would impersonate IRAS and target victims through SMSes.

“Since July 2022, at least five victims had fallen prey, with total losses amounting to at least S$37,400,” said IRAS in an advisory.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Nour Madinah received the SMS on July 31 and asked the community if it was really from IRAS.

“Does anyone else receive this kind of message this morning? It’s fake, right.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

The message reads, “IRAS: Please complete your tax review within 12 hours via (attached link). Timeout or no to offer, we will meet in person for info without notice.”

Netizens pointed out that with “such horrible grammar,” how could the SMS be legitimate?

Facebook user Szu Chia Jaslyn Teo, whose husband works for IRAS, confirmed the SMS was fake. “He said, ‘Do you think I have so much time to meet? Of course, is a scam.”

They advised the group member not to click on the link and report the incident to the authorities.

Check out the sequence of how victims fall prey to the scam below.

Photo: Taken from IRAS website

Members of the public are reminded that IRAS does not send SMSes containing links asking the user to log in with their credentials.

Users are advised to verify the authenticity of claims of problems with their income tax status with the official IRAS website.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688. /TISG

Scammers trying their luck with new phishing scam involving ‘traffic offence’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

COVID 19

Singapore, Japan & South Korea habitual mask-wearing is the ‘cultural difference’ helping keep OMICRON deaths low

Epidemiologists and medical specialists have noted that in spite of a high presence of the circulating virus, countries, where mask-wearing is widely accepted, have been more successful in keeping Omicron deaths low. These countries include Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Professor...
Read more
Featured News

IRAS tax notification with bad grammar and warning to meet is scam, IRAS staff says no time to meet

An SMS seemingly sent from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) regarding tax reviews is circulating among the public, but it has been...
Read more
Home News

American woman says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ are her cute Singapore-inspired baby names, Clementi, Boon and more are also on her list

TikTok user Monica Millington, an American based in Singapore, posted a video of some Singapore-inspired baby names which she thought were the “cutest.” Ms Millington,...
Read more
Home News

Uncle scolds lady in MRT: ‘Wear a mask, but coughing, spreading the disease to everyone’

An MRT passenger was shocked to hear an uncle scolding a woman who coughed. Although it is understandable to be extra cautious against the spread...
Read more
Home News

Sengkang woman throws eggs at neighbour’s unit twice, police advise taking incident to court

After hearing a thud on their doorstep, a family in Sengkang were surprised to see broken eggs splattered all over their home entrance. Following two...
Read more
COVID 19

Singapore, Japan & South Korea habitual mask-wearing is the ‘cultural difference’ helping keep OMICRON deaths low

Epidemiologists and medical specialists have noted that in spite of a high presence of the circulating virus, countries, where...
Read more
Featured News

IRAS tax notification with bad grammar and warning to meet is scam, IRAS staff says no time to meet

An SMS seemingly sent from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) regarding tax reviews is circulating among the...
Read more
Home News

American woman says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ are her cute Singapore-inspired baby names, Clementi, Boon and more are also on her list

TikTok user Monica Millington, an American based in Singapore, posted a video of some Singapore-inspired baby names which she...
Read more
Home News

Uncle scolds lady in MRT: ‘Wear a mask, but coughing, spreading the disease to everyone’

An MRT passenger was shocked to hear an uncle scolding a woman who coughed. Although it is understandable to be...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore