Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 15

Lee Wei Ling says her dad Lee Kuan Yew ‘would have cringed at the hero worship’

SINGAPORE — A few days ago, the Government announced that it will release a commemorative coin and host exhibitions (among other initiatives) to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew. Speaking in Parliament on Feb 7, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said some government agencies have planned initiatives to pay tribute to Mr Lee. “As our founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew holds a special place in Singapore’s history,” he told the House, adding that many groups from the community have also come up with ideas to pay tribute to him. Read more here…

‘Find someone that looks at you the way he looks at our budget’ — Lawrence Wong Valentines meme goes viral on hearts day

SINGAPORE — Just in time for heart’s day when Valentine’s meme of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his 2023 Budget speech has been spread all over social media. “Find someone that looks at you the way he looks at our budget,” the post read.

“Ladies, if he: thinks about your long term future, is knowledgable in finance, handles your budget, and also cares for your parents, he’s not your man,” the meme read. “He’s Lawrence Wong delivering Budget 2023 on 14th February.”

Read more here…

Importer fined $13,500 for selling unchecked meat & seafood

SINGAPORE — Little Farms Pte Ltd, a licensed food importer, was fined $13,500 by the Court today for failure to arrange for inspection, examination and certification by Singapore Food Agency (SFA), as well as for selling the imported food consignments prior to inspections. SFA said that Little Farms Pte Ltd had imported consignments of assorted chilled lamb products and assorted seafood products in Oct 2020 and Jul 2022 respectively. On both occasions, the company failed to arrange for SFA to inspect, examine and certify the consignments and proceeded to sell the products. Read more here…

‘Does that also mean more of our money will be locked by CPF?’ — Netizens on CPF monthly salary ceiling increase

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans have questions of their own in response to Lawrence Wong’s recent announcement on the 2023 budget. With regard to the CPF monthly salary ceiling being set to increase to S$8,000 by 2026, netizens have raised concerns over whether this means their money will be “locked”.

On Tuesday (Feb 14) afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the highly anticipated Budget 2023 address. One of the announcements he made was regarding the monthly salary ceiling of The Central Provident Fund (CPF), a social security scheme to which employers and employees must contribute.

Read more here…

11 tenants in overcrowded HDB flat ask if they can ‘remove extra people when HDB comes to check, then put back when HDB leaves’

SINGAPORE — A property agent posted about one of the challenges she faces at work when she found 11 people staying illegally in the rental home of one of her clients. “Tenant ask if they remove the extra people when HDB comes to check, then put back when HDB leaves. Can we help them?” Ina Sultan wrote in a Feb 13 (Monday) TikTok that’s been viewed over 350,000 times. Read more here…

