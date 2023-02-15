Home News Passengers tired of chatty cabbies and PHV drivers cheer Grab’s new ‘Quiet...

Passengers tired of chatty cabbies and PHV drivers cheer Grab’s new ‘Quiet Ride’ option

Photo: Fb screengrab/Grab
By Anna Maria Romero

“I like this option. Some drivers can talk non-stop throughout. Quite irritating at times,” wrote one.

SINGAPORE — After Grab announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) that it is now offering rides where you don’t have to talk to—nor even listen to—your driver, netizens cheered.

“You asked for a bit of quiet, we heard you loud and clear. Quiet Ride is now available in Singapore! You can now opt in to conversation-free rides on your Grab app. To do so, tap the “…” button before booking your ride, and toggle on ‘Quiet Ride’. Try it now!” wrote Grab in a social media post.

It was accompanied by a photo of a woman with her hand over her mouth, a clever take on the hit films “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II” where people needed to stay silent in order to survive.

Photo: Wikipedia screengrab/popcornhorror.com

Netizens, by and large, greeted the new option with a big cheer.

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

Meanwhile, a differently-abled woman also expressed appreciation for the “Quiet Ride” possibility.

“Thank you for this! I’m autistic with severe anxiety. Going out is already a huge challenge for me. This will make my commutes easier and less stressful.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

Another commenter joked, “They shld give this option to the drivers too if they need some peace and quiet.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

One netizen also joked, “For passengers who talk a lot, maybe can add option to select topics so that driver can be well-informed…eg: Current affairs, sports, etc.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

This led yet another commenter to add that a “caraoke” could also be an option.

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

One woman expressed concern that while the “quiet ride” may be free now, it may end up being more expensive later.

Screenshot from Facebook comments/mothership

“Now it’s “Quiet ride – Free”. Gives me the creepy feeling that someday they’ll put a price on it,” she wrote.

On Grab’s site, the process of ordering this type of ride is explained further.

Of course, no ride is ever completely silent.

“During a Quiet Ride, we do our best to inform driver-partners of your preference for minimal conversation. No ride will ever be conversation-free, as some essential communication still needs to happen, such as confirming your name and trip details, asking urgent questions, and saying hello, goodbye, or having a great day!” /TISG

