Morning Digest, Feb 16

After live parasitic worm found in raw fish by customer at Don Don Donki, SFA warns people ‘be aware of risks involved’

SINGAPORE — The photos and videos of a "WRIGGLING parasitic worm" found in the ready-to-eat sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki were widely shared over Facebook last week, with Ms Jayice Tan writing, "So guys and gals, do OPEN your eyes BIG BIG before you put food into your mouth, you never know what goes in!" Both Don Don Donki and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) have commented on the matter. The Japanese multinational discount store chain said it has reached out to Ms Tan and added that while "best attempts" are made to ensure food safety, food parasites may not be completely removed "if they are hidden deep inside the core of the fish or embedded in the fish."

Passengers tired of chatty cabbies and PHV drivers cheer Grab’s new ‘Quiet Ride’ option

SINGAPORE — After Grab announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) that it is now offering rides where you don’t have to talk to—nor even listen to—your driver, netizens cheered.

“You asked for a bit of quiet, we heard you loud and clear. Quiet Ride is now available in Singapore! You can now opt in to conversation-free rides on your Grab app. To do so, tap the “…” button before booking your ride, and toggle on ‘Quiet Ride’. Try it now!” wrote Grab in a social media post.



‘Won’t sellers just push prices up the same amount as the grant?’ — S’poreans on Lawrence Wong’s announcement of HDB housing grants increase for first-time resale buyers

SINGAPORE — In response to Lawrence Wong's announcement of an increase in HDB housing grants for first-time resale flat buyers, netizens are responding with their own cross-checking questions. One brought up the issue of sellers possibly raising prices to be the same as the grant amount. Right after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's highly anticipated 2023 Budget address, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) took to social media to reiterate the announcement of the increase in measures to support first-time resale HDB buyers. On Tuesday (Feb 14), a post read, "From 1 April 2023, eligible first-timers buying a resale flat can receive up to $190,000 in housing grants, an increase from the $160,000 currently. This will provide more support for Singaporeans who are buying an HDB resale flat as their first home.

Ad for 3 males to share tiny room for ‘$400 per pax’ has only 2 beds ‘so two strangers have to share a bed?’ — Netizen

SINGAPORE — A picture of a very small room for rent near Admiralty MRT went viral as it was advertised for three men to share with no cooking allowed for the price of $400 each. If the tenants want to cook, the monthly rent goes up by $50.

“State of the rental market. Also is this even legal?” wrote u/Mydral on r/Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 14).



Lee Wei Ling says her dad Lee Kuan Yew ‘would have cringed at the hero worship’

SINGAPORE — A few days ago, the Government announced that it will release a commemorative coin and host exhibitions (among other initiatives) to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew. Speaking in Parliament on Feb 7, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said some government agencies have planned initiatives to pay tribute to Mr Lee. "As our founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew holds a special place in Singapore's history," he told the House, adding that many groups from the community have also come up with ideas to pay tribute to him.

