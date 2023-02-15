‘Find someone that looks at you the way he looks at our budget’ — Lawrence Wong Valentines meme goes viral on hearts day

SINGAPORE — Just in time for heart’s day when Valentine’s meme of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his 2023 Budget speech has been spread all over social media. “Find someone that looks at you the way he looks at our budget,” the post read.

“Ladies, if he: thinks about your long term future, is knowledgable in finance, handles your budget, and also cares for your parents, he’s not your man,” the meme read. “He’s Lawrence Wong delivering Budget 2023 on 14th February.”

It then reminded Singaporeans to tune in to the speech which Mr Wong was to deliver on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to join in on the conversation. While some rode along with the joke, others took the opportunity to share their two cents on a more serious matter.

“Expect a romantic budget,” wrote one.

“Does he feel the delivery pain or increasing medical costs, (the) aging population working for peanuts or even increasing education costs?” another said. “He is the right guy.”

“If he announces 10%, then he is a love scam,” said a third.

However, one netizen saw it a different way. “Give chicken wing, take back whole chicken,” the online user wrote.

Still, another commented, “I am assuming it has nothing to do with Valentine’s Day otherwise everyone will demand vouchers for couples to splurge on.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg