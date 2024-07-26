SG Politics

Paul Tambyah says TikTok gives SDP greater reach than acts of civil disobedience

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: At the launch of a book titled ‘Non-Constituency Members of Parliament: What’s Next for the Scheme?’ on July 19, Paul Tambyah, the Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party, talked about the impact of social media today, saying that their reach is greater than civil disobedience.

“Social media has changed the world entirely. You know people keep asking (SDP Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan) how come SDP doesn’t do civil disobedience anymore.

His answer is ‘We don’t need to because we put up a TikTok.”

A clip of Dr Tambyah saying this was shared on TikTok and later on Reddit.

@sgwhatsup

Chee Soon Juan hasn’t engaged in civil disobedience for a while. This is Dr Paul Tambyah at book launch event for “Non-Constituency Members of Parliament: What’s Next for the Scheme?”

♬ original sound – 🇸🇬WhatsUp – 🇸🇬WhatsUp

With videos on TikTok, the SDP chair added, the worst thing that can happen is that the party gets issued a POFMA (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation) correction order. He noted that with social media, the party has the ability “to reach out to far more people than if we were standing on Hong Lim Green or Raffles Place.”

Dr Tambyah said this in response to a question from former Zaobao journalist Ng Wai Mun, who had moderated the question and answer portion of the book launch.

He said that political parties in power all over the world “do what they can get away with” to remain in power. However, in the current social media environment, they can no longer get away with machinations that they had been able to carry out in the past.

In another part of the Q and A, he mentioned that at a recent SDP meeting, “someone pointed out that even the PAP thinks that SDP’s social media is pretty good.”

The SDP chair also talked about how the president-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, reinvented himself as a “cuddly grandfather” due to social media, calling this a lesson from regional elections.

Over on Reddit, commenters tended to agree with Dr Tambyah.

“Times have changed. In some countries, people have taken to online activism and street protests dropped,” wrote one.

Another noted that Dr Chee seems to have mellowed due to his age and “the responsibility of his cafe employees’ livelihood on his shoulders.”

Instead of the strident tone he used to take in the past, he has become more measured and backs his claims with statistics, the commenter added.

‘Non-Constituency Members of Parliament: What’s Next for the Scheme?’ was written by Loke Hoe Yeong and former Workers’ Party NCMP Yee Jenn Jong.

Interestingly, a chapter of the book is titled ‘Views from the PAP: Is the scheme still relevant?’ and includes contributions from former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and former PAP MP Inderjit Singh. /TISG

Read also: Paul Tambyah says desire for diversity of voices in Parliament also extends to new citizens

See also  Chee Soon Juan: The PAP should trust Singaporean voters

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

“Racism still exists in Singapore and is ‘among us’” — Lawrence Wong’s video on racism resurfaces in lead-up to next GE

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Politics

Youth Talent Festival: Workers’ Party youth wing invites talent submissions to showcase their skills and creativity

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News SG Politics

Ng Chee Meng confirms NTUC respects Govt’s decision to halt Allianz deal

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business & Economy

Malaysian ringgit may strengthen if Kamala Harris wins US election, analysts say

October 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S’porean looking for “chill job” with short hours and flexibility, says it would be great if it pays at least S$3k

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Family switches from condo to HDB, now thinking of moving back because “privacy and security difference is really huge”

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market thrives – Will 2025 see soaring wages or economic headwinds?

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.