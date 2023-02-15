Importer fined $13,500 for selling unchecked meat & seafood

SINGAPORE — Little Farms Pte Ltd, a licensed food importer, was fined $13,500 by the Court today for failure to arrange for inspection, examination and certification by Singapore Food Agency (SFA), as well as for selling the imported food consignments prior to inspections.

SFA said that Little Farms Pte Ltd had imported consignments of assorted chilled lamb products and assorted seafood products in Oct 2020 and Jul 2022 respectively. On both occasions, the company failed to arrange for SFA to inspect, examine and certify the consignments and proceeded to sell the products.

In Singapore, upon import of meat and fish products, importers must arrange for these products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed or exported. Meat or fish products which are found to be unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed of.

SFA said that offenders who fail to arrange for the meat and fish products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold or distributed, will be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.

Offenders who had sold their meat consignments which had not been inspected are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both and, in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years.

The post Importer fined $13,500 for selling unchecked meat and seafood appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg