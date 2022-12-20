Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 20

Maid tells her employer of luggage break-ins and requests for bribes at Manila airport, other helpers say she’s exaggerating in order to get more money

An employer took to social media asking other maids for advice because it was her helper’s first time going back to Manila. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) the employer wrote: “My helper first time going back to Manila. She is worried about luggage being break in or request for under table money. I am not sure how prevalent it is”. Read more here…

Maid’s visa does not allow her to go on holiday with the family, employer asks where to leave her

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking what arrangements could be made for her helper when the family went on holiday.

In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote: “Hi all, if the employer family go for holiday but cannot bring the helper due to the helpers visa issue, what can be a good arrangement for the helper during the period?”

Read more here…

Man who was bullied during NS says one of the regulars even tried to borrow money from him

A man who was the victim of bullying while he was a National Serviceman took to social media asking how he could get over it. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man asked: “How do I move on from bullying?” Read more here…

‘My toilet going to burst real soon’ — HDB resident waiting over a year for resolution to toilet pipe leak issue

A frustrated HDB resident took to social media to ask if anyone else encountered a leaking problem with their toilet pipes and successfully fixed it. The resident has been waiting over a year, and still no resolution. She now fears that wastewater would burst from the pipes.

“My master bedroom toilet ceiling is leaking, and now PVC piping also leaks. It’s dirty wastewater leak,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Monday (Dec 19). “I have reported to the town council, and they sent their officer down, but I waited one year plus, still no response or any updates,” she noted.

Read more here…

Bugis hawker centre stallholders collect their own tableware as contractor faces manpower shortage

Stall operators at a hawker centre in Bugis are reportedly forced to collect and clean their own tableware due to staffing issues faced by the contractor. Used dishes aren’t being cleaned fast enough to serve incoming customers at the Albert Centre food court on Queen Street.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg