Man who was bullied during NS says one of the regulars even tried to borrow money from him

A man who was the victim of bullying while he was a National Serviceman took to social media asking how he could get over it.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man asked: “How do I move on from bullying?”

He added that it has been about five years since his Operationally Ready Date (ORD) and that his NS experience was “horrible at best”.

“Just because I have a severe over bite, I’ve been called names like windcutter, windbreaker, etc. Luckily, I didn’t have to keep in touch with any of them but a few close buddies after we got posted to our units”. He added that he thought the ordeal was over until one of the regulars tried to borrow money from him for his flat.

The regular “was in charge of the training platoon back then and was supposed to help stop the name calling and bullying, but instead, he joined in the fun back then. One can only imagine all the unresolved rage that surfaced when he messaged me to borrow money”.

The man added that he did not feel guilty for ignoring the regular and wrote that he wished ill on all those who bullied him. However, at the end of his post, he asked netizens how he could possibly move on from the entire thing.

Here’s what they said:

