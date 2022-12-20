Maid tells her employer of luggage break-ins and requests for bribes at Manila airport, other helpers say she’s exaggerating in order to get more money

An employer took to social media asking other maids for advice because it was her helper’s first time going back to Manila.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) the employer wrote: “My helper first time going back to Manila. She is worried about luggage being break in or request for under table money. I am not sure how prevalent it is”.

The employer also asked for tips to make her helper’s trip more comfortable and less challenging and worrying. “She is taking SQ flight to Manila airport. After that she still need to take bus back to her village. Are there still food store (5am) outside of airport for her to grab some food before boarding her long journey bus ride?” the employer asked.

In the comments, the employer also wrote that her helper “will avoid meals on plane as she said she will feel nausea due to motion sickness. She said meals in Manila airport is very expensive, like S$10 for a simple sandwich. So I am going to prepare some bread for her to bring along and eat when touch down. But she will still need to buy food for her bus ride home. So just trying to gauge any cheap food early in the morning”.

Though the employer seemed to have good intentions, out of the 88 or so comments, many helpers responded with scepticism and criticism. They wrote that the maid was exaggerating in order to get more money from her employer. Others fiercely defended their country and added that the maid herself was a native who spoke the language which would help her get home. They wrote that there was no such thing as bribes being asked for at the airport and that it was safe.

Some helpers responded with incredulity as the maid seemed to be behaving like a foreigner travelling to the Philippines when she was from there.

Here’s what they said:

After being in Singapore for the first time, a foreign domestic worker decided that this was not life for her and wanted to break her contract and go back home.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that she had been in Singapore for almost four months. While she did not specify a reason for wanting to break her contract and return to the Philippines, she asked what she should do.

“should i give notice to my employer ?” the helper wrote in her post.

In the comments section, many other helpers urged her to be patient and added that if she was homesick, she should wait it out and push through as it was a huge decision to come overseas to work.

