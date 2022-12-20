Maid’s visa does not allow her to go on holiday with the family, employer asks where to leave her

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking what arrangements could be made for her helper when the family went on holiday.

In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote: “Hi all, if the employer family go for holiday but cannot bring the helper due to the helpers visa issue, what can be a good arrangement for the helper during the period?”

Many helpers who commented on the post suggested that the employer leave her maid at home alone with some money for her to buy food. They said that this way, no additional cost would be incurred to leave her overnight at the agency or at a boarding house. It would also ensure the maid had a little freedom to stretch her legs and go for a walk but she could also keep the house clean until the family returned.

Those who commented also asked for some trust from their employers and added that the family could even install security cameras in the house to monitor the helper.

Here’s what they said:

Last month, another maid took to social media complaining that her employer was going on holiday for two weeks but did not pay her salary or give her any money for food.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that she was unsure about her situation and also how to ask her employers for money.

She added that in preparation for the two-week trip, her employer started telling her what she needed to do a week ago, and even “put camera to make sure I’m working while they’re away”. Though she thought the family would leave three days after she wrote the post, she noted that her female employer and two children had already left. Only her employer’s husband was still at home.

The maid said in her post that she had a letter from the Manpower Ministry (MOM) for her medical checkup but her employers did not give her any money. “who suppose to pay my medical, me or my employer?” the helper wrote.

She also said that they did not pay her salary. “i suppose to ask her today to have it advanced because they’re gone for 2weeks,but when she wake up just send the kid to school and when she come back she was in a hurry cause they need to go already”, the maid wrote.

Additionally, her employers did not give her any money for food and only bought rice. The helper wrote that she was not sure if she wanted to ask her employer’s husband who was still at home. She was afraid to talk to him lest he picks a fight with his wife, ruining their vacation.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg