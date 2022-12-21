Morning Digest, Dec 21

President Halimah: Rapists above 50 should also be caned, time to review the law

President Halimah Yacob has spoken out on the need to look for other ways to help children and stop them from falling prey to rapists. “I find the recent spate of cases involving rapes of children in their own homes by their male relatives highly disturbing and sickening,” said Mdm Halimah in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 19). She also mentioned that rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are fifty years old and above. “It’s ironic that they could escape from the pain caused by caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma and irreparable damage that they cruelly inflicted on their victims, which will last a lifetime.” Read more here…

KF Seetoh congratulates hawker Joseph Yeo after his Smokin’ Joe’s fish & chips gets named best in New York

Food guru KF Seetoh was all praises for chef Joseph Yeo, the owner of Smokin’ Joe, one of the Singaporean eateries that opened in Urban Hawker in New York in September after his fish and chips were named the best in New York by restaurant critic and author Steve Cuozzo.

In a Dec 16 article in the New York Post, Mr Cuozzo wrote that the “dark-horse breakout hit” of Urban Hawker “turns out to be a plate of fish and chips.”

Read more here…

Jamus Lim loves mee rebus!

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim doesn’t only write about politics, economics, or the issues at the Anchorvale ward in Sengkang GRC as he has also been known to post about fitness & health, the environment, and, every so often, food. Recently, he wrote about foods known and loved by many Singaporeans—the Malay noodle dishes mee rebus, mee siam, and mee soto. Posting a photo of mee rebus on Facebook last weekend, he wrote, “I love the way mee rebus transforms as you eat it: the way the thick gravy slowly turns more into a broth by the end of the meal, how the initial sweet flavors are best counterbalanced by the spicy green chili, but eventually gives way to the savory tauhu, and how the yolk of the hard-boiled egg gradually melts and melds into the sauce itself.” Read more here…

What HDB residents complained most about in 2022

From chickens making noise and dogs barking incessantly to urine being poured out the window – here are some things Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents complained about this year.

Noise pollution remains a top complaint among residents, from dogs barking to the sound of furniture being dragged about.

Read more here…

K9 rescue dog collapses from fatigue after sniffing for buried landslide victims for 2 days around the clock in Genting Highlands

MALAYSIA — An English springer spaniel named Blake collapsed from exhaustion after working for two consecutive days, sniffing for buried landslide victims near Genting Highlands on Dec 16. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said that Blake keeled over from fatigue after working round the clock to sniff out trapped individuals.

“After two days of slogging more than the allotted time, they (detection dogs) too badly need to rest and recuperate though they are not injured,” said Norazam. “That’s why at this stage, we will rotate them in turn, starting with three (dogs) first, then we will use the rest,” he added.

Read more here…

