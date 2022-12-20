K9 rescue dog collapses from fatigue after sniffing for buried landslide victims for 2 days around the clock in Genting Highlands

MALAYSIA — An English springer spaniel named Blake collapsed from exhaustion after working for two consecutive days, sniffing for buried landslide victims near Genting Highlands on Dec 16. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said that Blake keeled over from fatigue after working round the clock to sniff out trapped individuals.

“After two days of slogging more than the allotted time, they (detection dogs) too badly need to rest and recuperate though they are not injured,” said Norazam. “That’s why at this stage, we will rotate them in turn, starting with three (dogs) first, then we will use the rest,” he added.

Photos shared online by Facebook pages KPKT Malaysia and Korporat JBPM showed the challenging terrain and conditions the rescue dogs had to handle.

K-9 dogs were activated on the site to help locate people buried in the thick mud. There are 11 tracking dogs on standby at the scene, six belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, four from the Royal Malaysian Police, and one from the Malaysian Army.

Norazam noted that more K9 dogs would be activated if necessary.

It was reported that out of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 had been rescued. At least 24 people, including young children, were killed.

The latest reports on the incident revealed that nine people are still missing.

KPKT Malaysia posted on Tuesday morning (Dec 20) that Norazam was admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor stroke due to fatigue from the search and rescue operations.

According to the statement released by JBPM Selangor Operation Center on Monday, he was admitted to Selayang Hospital at 6 pm.

The efforts of both the human and canine rescue units were commended online.

“My heart goes out to all the victims; my deepest condolences. I just cannot fathom how our K9 units, including our 4-legged experts, have the sheer energy to work around the clock. Salute to their sheer energy, sacrifice and commitment,” said Facebook user Shadnesh Govin. /TISG

