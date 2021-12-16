Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 16

Stories you might've missed, Dec 16

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top 5 stories for today...

By Nick Karean
Soliciting sex for cash from 16yo girl: Repeat offender gets 15 months jail

 

Photo: Unsplash/Yuris Alhumaydy (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore — A renovation contractor, who had been jailed before for having sex with a 16-year-old in 2017, has been jailed again for having sex with another underage girl he met last year.

Andy Kow Yong Wen, a contractor, was handed a 15-month jail sentence on Tuesday (Dec 14) for attempting to have a sexual relationship with the girl, who was then also 16 when they met.

Read more here.

 

Sylvia Lim: Raeesah Khan ‘doubled down’ & repeated her lie on Oct 4

 

Photo: Fb screengrab/ raeesahkahn; file photo TISG

Singapore — Workers’ Party chairperson Sylvia Lim was frustrated that her party’s then MP Raeesah Khan had doubled down on her original lie instead of setting the record straight, despite having confessed to party leaders that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3.

Ms Lim’s testimony before the Committee of Privileges (COP) was made public on Dec 14.  When she testified at the committee hearing and was questioned by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, Ms Lim said she was “very frustrated” when on Oct 4, Ms Khan lied again in Parliament.

Read more here.

 

After Barack Obama, PM Lee is the most admired man in Singapore

 

Singapore — For the fourth year in a row, the most admired man in Singapore is former US President Barack Obama.

The runner-up to Mr Obama in YouGov’s poll is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has moved up two notches from fourth place in 2020.

Read more here.

 

New species of bacteria named after Singapore: Staphylococcus Singaporensis

 

Photo: Taken from NUH website

Singapore — Scientists in Singapore have identified and named a new species of bacteria after Singapore, proving the country now had the capability of investigating the future emergence of new bacteria that could cause severe diseases or outbreaks.

The unexpected discovery was made by a team of doctors analysing the skin and wound samples, the National University Hospital said on Wednesday in a media release.

Read more here.

 

Tom Holland (Spider-Man) says, ‘It’s a stupid assumption & ridiculous’ to believe women should be shorter than men in relationships

 

Photo: Instagram screengrab/spidermanmovie

Tom Holland has gained plaudits for his portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films since taking on the role.

In a SiriusXM interview, host Jessica Shaw pointed out the “problematic” belief that women should be shorter than male partners in heterosexual partnerships.

Read more here.

