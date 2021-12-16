Holiday gifts under S$50 for your family! Here’s your last-minute Christmas shopping guide…

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With Christmas right around the corner, here’s a guide of gifts you can get for the family while on a budget.

Whether you completely forgot to go Christmas shopping or don’t really like going out to buy presents, we’ve made things simple for you by curating a list of items mostly under S$50 and readily available on one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Singapore – Lazada! Take advantage of the free or fast delivery options and finally check this off your to-do list.

1. The classic Lego gift

You can’t go wrong with Lego. From the Duplo version for toddlers or the Creator series that have become collectors’ items, this brand stands the test of time and is a well-accepted gift all year round.

Here are a couple of choices you can get for children (and adults) of all ages, including Lego necessities such as the iconic green baseplate.

- Advertisement 1-

LEGO Duplo Jurassic World T. Rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout, S$44.91

LEGO City Garbage Truck Rubbish Truck, S$48.99

LEGO Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine, S$42.42

2. Something you didn’t know you needed

- Advertisement 2-

If you’re looking for a gift for elderly parents or planning to get the most strokes for those pearly whites, an electric toothbrush is a practical gift worth giving.

Philips Sonicare Elite + Sonic Electric Toothbrush, S$38.22

3. Must-have items for cat-lovers

Any cat lover can fully relate how one must toil at work to maintain their furbaby’s lavish lifestyle. Here’s something to keep them engaged (in case you’re busy finishing that project, so you can buy more cat food) or perhaps something to help them chill.

Wood Cat Hit Gophers Toy, S$32.00

- Advertisement 3-

Yeowww! Banana Organic Catnip, S$15.20

4. Men essentials

Grooming is usually an easily forgotten task until your tools break. An electric shaver is a great example. Whether you want to upgrade from a manual razor or your current one is in need of replacement, you can’t go wrong with Braun. It might be a tad more expensive than S$50, but you do get a 43 per cent discount!

Braun Series 3 300s Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, S$56.00

5. Organize a messy dresser

Is your dresser or bathroom counter filled with lipsticks, moisturizers, nail polish and other skincare necessities to the point you can’t see the surface anymore? With a few drawers and the right cover, you can avoid pressed powders accidentally rolling and breaking and dust accumulating on your brushes.

Luxury Glass Cosmetic Storage Box, S$21.90

7. A gift for family-time

Get ready to laugh during family game night with this deck that has turned the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Singapore into a card game. You’ll see appearances from Safe Distancing Ambassadors paired with hilarious jokes.

The Singaporean Dream: The New Normal, S$20.00

Of course, we’ve given you a condensed list, which you have complete control to tweak or add a personal touch. Hopefully, the list gave you a couple of ideas on where to start.

You can also check out any e-commerce site, click the “Christmas shopping banner” that is usually accessible on the front page and begin from there. /TISG

Read related: Don’t feel like cooking? Get your Christmas feasts ordered in

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg