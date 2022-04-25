Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 25

- Advertisement -

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens, however, are still struggling with the high prices of everything else. NTUC FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Shiong announced a decrease in the price of eggs in their stores.

On Apr 20, NTUC FairPrice said it was absorbing a 55-cent price cut on a tray of 30 eggs until this coming Wednesday, Apr 27, a CNA report said. The tray of eggs, which had been priced at S$7.50, is currently being sold at S$6.95. At Giant, a tray of eggs is selling at S$6.50 until Hari Raya Puasa on May 3, a one-dollar discount.

Read more here.

‘Should be our future PM’ — Netizens cheer Pritam Singh after courtesy call from EU Ambassador

On Saturday (Apr 23) Workers’ Party head and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh posted a photo of himself with Ms Iwona Piórko, Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore, over social media. The picture had been taken earlier this week when the Ambassador had paid an introductory courtesy call to Mr Singh at Parliament House. Read more here.

Man punches taxi driver for telling him to get off as he was on the wrong cab

After getting on a taxi he did not book, an allegedly intoxicated man at Beach Road punched the driver for advising him to get off so that the driver could pick up the correct passengers.

Malcolm Keating, an assistant professor of philosophy at Yale-NUS College, changed his otherwise private account on Twitter to share an incident on Sunday (Apr 24) at the junction of Arab Street and Beach Road.

Read more here.

TADA taxi driver asks female passenger to pull down her mask so that he could see how her face look like, if he could go up to her home, and other alarming questions

A female passenger who booked a cab home using the Tada app became the victim of intrusive questions from the driver, who asked her if she could pull down her mask, so he could see her better, among other requests.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Estella Ong shared details of her taxi ride home in a post on Monday (Apr 25). The driver allegedly began asking Ms Ong personal questions such as her age or if the house she stayed in was a rental or owned.

Read more here.

Chee Soon Juan: Why all this clearing of forests for housing if the government is not planning for 6.9 million (population)?

Opposition leader Chee Soon Juan questioned the ruling People’s Action Party’s “game plan” for Singapore’s population, linking it to the recent news, including that of three officials being charged over the “erroneous” clearing of a forested area at Kranji.

In January of last year, state-owned industrial property developer JTC Corporation discovered that its contractor had mistakenly cleared a forested area at Kranji. The news sparked a backlash among the public, with many calling for action against those responsible.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg