SINGAPORE: American pop sensation Taylor Swift has emerged as Singapore’s most-searched term on Google this year. The singer, who performed in Singapore as part of her global tour, captivated local fans, cementing her position at the top of the list.

Trailing closely behind was the CDC Vouchers Scheme, a government initiative aimed at easing the financial burden of Singaporeans. In third place, the globally trending collectable toy Labubu secured its spot among the year’s most popular searches.

Searches related to local politics and key figures reflected Singaporeans’ curiosity about leadership and policies. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who assumed office in May, ranked seventh on the hot search list.

The government’s GST Voucher Scheme, designed to provide financial support, placed eighth. PM Wong and his wife, Loo Tze Lui, also gained significant attention in the celebrity category, ranking second and fifth, respectively.

The passing of Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, in October led to a surge in searches. Lee Wei Ling placed fourth on the celebrity list, reflecting her influence and the public’s interest in her legacy.

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran, who faced scrutiny earlier this year, ranked sixth among notable personalities.

Singapore’s youngest-ever Olympic medalist, Max Maeder, captured the nation’s heart after winning a bronze medal in kite foiling at the Paris Olympics.

At just 18 years old, Maeder topped the Local Celebrity List and ranked sixth on the Singapore News Hot Search List. His groundbreaking achievement has inspired a new generation of athletes.

The Olympics 2024 also garnered widespread attention, taking second place on the international news list and third on the local search list.

Other major sporting events captivated Singaporeans this year. The 2024 European Football Championship ranked first in international sporting searches, while the America’s Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup claimed seventh and eighth places, respectively.

International elections and geopolitical developments also trended heavily. The U.S. Presidential Election topped the international news list, followed by the Indian General Election in third place and the Taiwan Presidential Election in ninth.

Natural disasters and conflicts also captured global attention. Singaporeans searched for updates on the Japan earthquake, the Taiwan earthquake, the war in Iran, and the tragic collapse of the Baltimore Bridge in the United States.