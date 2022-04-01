Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 1

5 cents, not money? Hawker stall @ Yishun Street refuses coin as payment, throws Kopi-O in sink
A member of the public who wished to buy a cup of Kopi O took to social media to complain after being denied payment using two five-cent coins.
She posted her complaint on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group about how she experienced a “rude and loud” hawker who refused to accept her payment for a cup of Kopi O at Blk 291 Yishun Street 22.
Maid asks if others have to wake up before 6am on their day off to vacuum and mop before going out, then return to prepare the next day’s lunch
A domestic helper is checking with other helpers if they have to work on their days off, as she is required to wake up at 5,45am every day, vacuum and mp the floor and empty the rubbish – even on her supposed day off.
In a post on Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), Ms Iradiel Augustin Rafelyn asks if others are also treated as she is on what is supposed to be her one day of rest in the week.
Digital lock company offers $5,000 reward to anyone who hands over ex-staff who ‘took $100,000 from customers’ over to police
A local digital lock company went public on its Facebook account, alleging that one of its former employees had stolen at least $100,000 from its customers.
My Digital Lock Pte Ltd, which is based in Northpoint Bizhub, has accused a former sales associate named Travis Ow, who had worked at the firm’s Bukit Batok showroom of running off with the money.
Recent Omicron surge has not stopped job openings growing in Singapore
Job vacancies have doubled in Singapore, new research shows.
The research was carried out by Indeed, a US-based worldwide employment website for job listings, which is said to be the largest such site.
Indeed says the only advanced economies where job postings have doubled since the start of the pandemic are Singapore and Australia.
Singapore’s high number of postings shows that despite the recent surge in Covid-19 numbers due to the Omicron variant, job growth in the country has not slowed down and the labour market continues to grow in strength, adds Indeed.
Instant karma for Kembangan cyclist who ignored stop sign; T-boned by oncoming vehicle
Road users are advised to practice defensive driving and stay alert at all times, as accidents can occur in a split second.
For a cyclist crossing a T-junction along Kembangan, it was a few short moments between disregarding a traffic sign and getting hit by a vehicle.
