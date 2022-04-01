Woman praised for keeping her cool despite being called names by impatient cyclist

- Advertisement -

A pushy cyclist tried to shame a woman walking in a covered walkway with several children and adults, by posting a video in which he can be heard calling her names and mocking her for still wearing a mask.

He seems upset with her because she’s walking too slowly for his liking and didn’t give way to him.

Perhaps the impatient delivery rider expected sympathy or better from viewers of his video online. No way.

Unsurprisingly, netizens turned the tables on him and slammed him for his unkindness and lack of common sense, since it was, after all, a pedestrian walkway.

- Advertisement 1-

The cyclist has since taken his video down.

However, it can still be seen on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, where it was posted on Thursday (Mar 31) and has since been viewed some 78,000 times.

At the beginning of the video clip, the man, who identifies himself as a delivery rider, says to her in an exasperated tone of voice: “Auntie ,retarded? Cannot go through!”

Unperturbed and aware that she is being filmed, the woman even strikes a cute pose.

But then he goes on to tell her: “Open up your mask why you scared? You got no balls? Are you an idiot or what?”

- Advertisement 2-

The man continues his tirade at a crossing uncaring that he is in the presence of several young boys in school uniform, one of whom appears to be the woman’s son.

The woman then gestures with her hands and says “Push!” to suggest to the delivery rider that it’s better to push his bike along the footpath than to ride the bike.

But this only seems to make the man even more incensed. “What push?…Find fault with food delivery guy, very good,” he grumbles.

Fortunately, the light at the crossing turns, allowing the woman and the other pedestrians, to leave the boorish man behind them.

- Advertisement 3-

Many netizens praised the woman for keeping her cool instead of, say, pulling a Will Smith.

Keyboard warriors, however, leapt to her defense and slammed the man.



Some even said that the woman should make a police report

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg