Lee Byung-hun fell victim to a burglary at his residence in Los Angeles recently. According to TMZ, burglars entered his house by breaking a sliding glass door and proceeded to steal belongings from the property.
Fortunately, Lee was not present at home during the incident. The break-in was discovered by a staff member from Lee’s agency, who promptly reported it to the police. The specific items stolen and the extent of the loss are yet to be confirmed.
Law enforcement suspects that this burglary is part of a series targeting affluent LA neighbourhoods rather than specifically targeting Lee Byung-hun’s house.
Notably, actress Lena Waithe, residing nearby, also suffered a burglary, losing jewellery valued at $200,000 (approximately 267.4 million KRW).
Lee Byung-hun, a renowned actor from South Korea, is celebrated for his remarkable versatility and talent spanning various genres.
Born in 1970, he initiated his acting journey on television in the early 90s, swiftly gaining widespread popularity.
Lee is particularly lauded for his notable contributions to Korean cinema, including standout performances in films such as “Joint Security Area,” “A Bittersweet Life,” “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” “I Saw the Devil,” “Masquerade,” and “Inside Men.”