Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun’s home gets burglarised

ByLydia Koh

January 30, 2024

Lee Byung-hun fell victim to a burglary at his residence in Los Angeles recently. According to TMZ, burglars entered his house by breaking a sliding glass door and proceeded to steal belongings from the property.

Fortunately, Lee was not present at home during the incident. The break-in was discovered by a staff member from Lee’s agency, who promptly reported it to the police. The specific items stolen and the extent of the loss are yet to be confirmed.

Law enforcement suspects that this burglary is part of a series targeting affluent LA neighbourhoods rather than specifically targeting Lee Byung-hun’s house.

Notably, actress Lena Waithe, residing nearby, also suffered a burglary, losing jewellery valued at $200,000 (approximately 267.4 million KRW).

No arrests yet

As the Los Angeles police continue their investigation, no arrests have been made at this point.

In reaction to the reports, Lee Byung-hun’s agency, BH Entertainment, issued a concise statement on the same day in the afternoon, stating, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung-hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

Upcoming drama project

Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun, who recently celebrated the arrival of his second child after eight years of marriage, has selected ‘Heavy Snow’ by writer No Hee-kyung as his upcoming drama project.

Squid Game centres on a clandestine competition in which 456 financially struggling participants put their lives on the line by engaging in a series of perilous children’s games. The ultimate prize at stake is ₩45.6 billion.

About Lee Byung-hun

Lee Byung-hun, a renowned actor from South Korea, is celebrated for his remarkable versatility and talent spanning various genres.

Born in 1970, he initiated his acting journey on television in the early 90s, swiftly gaining widespread popularity.

Lee is particularly lauded for his notable contributions to Korean cinema, including standout performances in films such as “Joint Security Area,” “A Bittersweet Life,” “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” “I Saw the Devil,” “Masquerade,” and “Inside Men.”

In 2021, he garnered international acclaim for his captivating portrayal of the Front Man in the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

