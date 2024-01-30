;
BLACKPINK’s Lisa with Rihanna in a photo together is a dream come true for fans

ByLydia Koh

January 30, 2024

Blackpink’s Lisa crossed paths with Rihanna recently during the 2024 Gala Des Pieces Jaunes at the Accor Arena in Paris on Jan 27.

Upon spotting the renowned artist Rihanna in the audience, numerous netizens expressed excitement that she had the opportunity to witness the remarkable performances of Lisa and Stray Kids separately.

The event’s star-studded line-up included Stray Kids, with fellow performing artists such as A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Maroon 5 and J Balvin.

Dream come through for fans

There was widespread anticipation for a potential interaction between Rihanna and the fourth-generation group, as well as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, during or after the show.

Fortunately for BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fanbase), their wishes were granted when Lisa confirmed the meeting through a recently posted photo on her personal Instagram.

The viral photo captures Lisa and Rihanna smiling, standing side by side, radiating elegance in their designer outfits. Netizens are celebrating the encounter of this iconic duo.

Interestingly, this may not have been their first meeting, as reports suggest that BLACKPINK’s Lisa attended the birthday celebration of American rapper and producer Jay-Z in December 2023, an event where Rihanna was also reportedly present.

About Lisa & Rihanna

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal on March 27, 1997, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, best known as a member of the globally renowned K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK. But her talents and achievements extend far beyond the group, solidifying her position as a solo artist in her own right.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, born on Feb 20, 1988, known professionally as Rihanna, is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and fashion icon. Regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, she has made significant achievements in music, business, and fashion, establishing herself as a multi-talented and highly successful figure.

Celebrity

Celebrity

Celebrity

