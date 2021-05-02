S’pore General Hospital not allowing entry to those who visited TTSH

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Amid the surge in patients at their accidents and emergency department (A&E), Singapore General Hospital has announced on Sunday morning (May 2) that it is not allowing individuals who were admitted to or recently visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

SGH and Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH) both announced on Apr 30 that they were experiencing a surge in A&E patients.

SGH noted that priority would be given to those who are critically ill. Meanwhile, the waiting time for other patients will be longer.

“Each patient is allowed only one companion,” said SGH in its Facebook announcement.

- Advertisement -

“If your condition is not critical, please seek medical attention at a GP or polyclinic,” it added.

In a separate Facebook post, SKGH also announced that it was seeing a high number of A&E patients and gave a similar update regarding priority to those critically ill.

SKGH also noted that their wards are currently running at full capacity.

While it has not been confirmed if the surge in patients is linked to the recently discovered Covid-19 cluster at TTSH, resulting in a lockdown of four of its wards, SGH made a follow-up announcement on Sunday (May 2) indicating changes to its visitor policies.

With effect from May 1, visitors, caregivers or accompanying persons who have been admitted to or visited TTSH wards from Apr 18 onwards will not be allowed into the hospital, said SGH.

Furthermore, up to five visitors, including caregivers, may visit per patient per day, and up to two visitors, including caregivers, per patient, will be allowed in the ward at any time during its visiting hours of 12 noon to 2 pm and 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Ward visitation excludes Isolation, Labour and Neonatal Wards, added SGH.

Visitors for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients in the isolation wards, including ARI *acute respiratory infection) wards will also not be allowed, noted SGH.

More information on the changes of SGH’s visitation policies can be found here./TISG

Read related: Tan Tock Seng Hospital locks down second ward; 6 patients, 2 more staff test positive for Covid-19

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg