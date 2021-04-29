International COVID 19 Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurse who was vaccinated tests positive for Covid-19...

Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurse who was vaccinated tests positive for Covid-19 along with doctor and 3 patients

Hospital tightening ward visiting policy

Photo: wikimedia

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was one of the three new confirmed and verified cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday (Apr 28).

The 46-year-old Philippines national had her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 26 and the second dose on Feb 18.

A doctor and three patients in the general ward — Ward 9D — where she worked were also found Covid-positive in preliminary tests.

The hospital locked down the ward and tested all the patients and staff there after the nurse was found Covid-positive.

- Advertisement -

She developed a cough, sore throat and body ache on April 27. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.

MOH said her serology test result is pending.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said, “Close staff contacts have been swabbed and are being placed on leave of absence pending further investigations. We have taken immediate measures to lock down the affected ward and are swabbing and isolating all patients there. Visitors will not be allowed to the ward till further notice”.

“As a further precaution, we are tightening our ward visiting policy till further notice allowing only 2 pre-registered visitors throughout a patient’s stay. We will monitor the situation and review our policy accordingly. We will also be swabbing all staff in the main hospital’s ward block”, the hospital added.

The MOH added that “the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected”. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Single mother of 3 wins S$20,000 lottery prize from S’pore telco Circles.Life

Singapore – A 31-year-old single mother of three won the S$20,000 lottery prize by Circles.Life and will use it to give her children “a stable and safe home to grow up in”. Circles.Life, one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies in the region,...
View Post
Celebrity

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Range Rover is being sold at an auction

Oxfordshire -- It is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge choose luxury when it comes to their vehicle of choice. If you want the same kind of luxury, you can too if you have USD50,000 (SGD66,000) or so to...
View Post
Featured News

Fully vaccinated dormitory resident at SCM Tuas Lodge a new Covid-19 case

Singapore – The sole Covid-19 dormitory case confirmed on Friday (Apr 23) was a fully vaccinated work permit holder. The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in its daily Covid-19 update on Friday that the man, identified as Case 62273, is a 21-year-old...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent