S$20K raised in a day for GrabFood rider involved in Jurong accident, recipient moved to tears

Singapore – Kind strangers pitched in to help a young GrabFood rider involved in a major accident in Jurong, raising S$20,000 in a day after a member of the public made an online appeal for assistance.

Mohammed Ali was working part-time as a GrabFood rider while waiting to do his national service (NS) when he was seriously injured in an accident on Apr 10 along Toh Guan Road towards Bukit Batok.

Mr Ali spent a week in a coma and a total of 10 days in the intensive care unit (ICU). He required extensive brain surgery to save his life.

The medical treatment resulted in a hospital bill of at least S$100,000, with more expenses to come.

Mr Ali’s brother, Elfy Andriann, took to Facebook on Apr 26 to appeal to the public for financial assistance.

Ms Nur Lina, a member of the public, came across Mr Ali’s story and also posted an appeal for donations on Apr 28.

She planned to collect the funds and transfer the amount personally to Mr Ali when she visited him in the hospital.

Ms Lina explained that her initiative stemmed from a similar experience when her son, also a food delivery rider, got into an accident a few months ago and sustained a minor injury.

Ms Lina also explained that Mr Ali’s father had recently had a stroke and has since then been in and out of the hospital. He is also a single father of three sons.

Ms Lina’s appeal reportedly reached as far as Malaysia, and kind strangers extended financial assistance to the family.

Ms Lina managed to collect over S$19,000 in a day, and she decided to round the figure up to S$20,000.

During her visit to the hospital, Ms Lina shared, Mr Ali immediately broke into tears upon hearing of the donations.

She attached a photo showing Mr Ali’s father hugging and trying to console his son.

She noted that Mr Ali is no longer in the ICU and shared his plans to continue studying after NS.

Ms Lina also took the opportunity to thank all the donors for their help./TISG

