// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, July 26, 2026
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Lianhe Zaobao )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Power bank releases smoke at Woodlands MRT station, trains bypass station for 20 minutes

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A commuter’s power bank began releasing smoke while she was waiting for a train at Woodlands MRT station on Monday (July 20), leaving her with minor finger injuries and briefly disrupting train services.

According to a photo provided by the public, the woman’s pink bag was near the platform screen doors, and it was seen smoking while passengers were boarding and alighting as usual, as stated by Shin Min Daily News. 

The woman was seen standing next to the bag as she stared at it, seemingly confused about what was happening. Fortunately, there were not many people around the station at the time of the incident, and it did not disturb any passengers. 

It was also reported that another passenger noticed that something was not right and alerted the station staff. With this, the staff quickly brought the situation under control and assisted the female passenger who had minor blisters in her fingers. No one else was injured in the incident. 

Trains bypassed Woodlands MRT station for about 20 minutes as a safety precaution.

In other news, the same incident also happened to a train going to Woodlands North on the evening of May 21st.  A passenger’s power bank suddenly caught fire and emitted smoke. 

Due to the incident, some passengers moved to the back of the carriage, while others immediately activated the emergency communication button inside the train.

As per safety procedures, the train automatically stopped at the nearest station. The train made an emergency stop at the Pioneer Memorial Park station, which was yet to be opened to the public at the time of the incident. 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

‘Young Singaporeans are now absolutely screwed’: SG millennial says making money has never been harder

SINGAPORE: For the past few years, there's been no shortage of people claiming that Gen Z, also called Zoomers, is doomed to struggle more than the generations before them. And looking around, it...
Malaysia

Malaysian PM pressured by an unholy alliance

Anwar Ibrahim is now in a tight spot after his closest umno ally Zahid Hamidi - leader of the Umno - has allowed an unholy alliance that is breaking all logic and etiquette in this Muslim country -...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks