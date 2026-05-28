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Power bank emitting smoke inside the MRT (Photo: Yan.sg )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Power bank suddenly caught fire and emitted smoke on Singapore MRT, causing emergency evacuation of passengers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A frightening incident occurred on a Singapore MRT train on the evening of May 21 when a passenger’s power bank suddenly caught fire and emitted smoke. Due to this, the train needed to make an emergency stop at the Pioneer Memorial Park station, which is yet to be opened to the public.

According to investigations, the MRT train was bound for Woodlands North. As reported by Yan.sg, a strange noise inside the carriage was suddenly heard at approximately 9:40 p.m, and it was from the explosion of the power bank. 

Some passengers nearby moved to the back of the carriage, while others immediately activated the emergency communication button inside the train. As per safety procedures, the train automatically stopped at the nearest station. 

The authorities confirmed that MRT station staff were quick to arrive at the scene and found the power bank in question smoking. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the call as well, but the staff extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers before help arrived. 

Thankfully, all passengers were safely evacuated from the station, and no damage was caused to the train or equipment. However, an employee gained a minor cut to his finger during the incident and received first aid. 

There have been frequent cases of power banks exploding on subways in recent years in Singapore, and it is now becoming a safety hazard that can’t be ignored. Last year, there were at least four incidents of power banks exploding or emitting smoke on the Singapore MRT.

Furthermore, data from the Singapore Civil Defence Force revealed that 58 reports of power bank fires were received between 2019 and 2024, and common causes include short circuits caused by metal objects contacting the interface, battery ageing or manufacturing defects, and abnormal charging caused by substandard charging cables. 

With this, the Singapore government is assessing whether to classify power banks as regulated goods under the Consumer Product Safety Specifications (CPS). 

If the regulation takes effect, all power banks sold in the country are required to meet additional registration requirements and should have the SAFETY Mark. These items will also be required to provide consumers with clear safety and usage instructions.

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