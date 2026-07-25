Singaporean asks if they’re normal for wanting a just-good-enough life

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean who found their ambitions to be different from others in their age group took to social media for a bit of reassurance, asking, “Is it wrong to want to be normal in SG now?”

In their July 13 post on r/asksg, the post author explained that they’re about to enter their first year of university this year, and have been curious to learn people’s opinions on this for some time now.

While many of the people their age “are very fixated on the idea of standing out and building their own brand,” and desire to be “something special in the future.”

The post author, however, simply wants a regular job and to earn just enough money to be free from financial stress and have a life where they enjoy meaningful relationships and enjoy non work-related activities.

However, “in the media nowadays this is painted as not being hungry enough or having no ambition,” they added.

But as for them, they feel that the type of life without having to focus so much on career is a very fulfilling one, and they wanted to know how other Singaporeans feel about this.

The post has since given rise to a lively discussion, with most of the commenters being supportive of the post author, encouraging them to go after the life they want, even if it would be considered less ambitious by others.

“I feel you… Everyone around me talks about their careers and investments, and then there’s me just thinking about what I should do on my next overseas trip to Thailand.

It’s not wrong to have dreams/goals, but the truth is, most of us will just be average. It’s about accepting that you’re average, yet not giving up on your dreams,” one wrote.

Another added, “Mental health is most important. If you die, literally no one will remember you as the most hardworking worker that won xxx award or got promoted the quickest. Unless you’re a successful politician. Why sacrifice your health, beauty and youth for something superficial like ‘prestige’?”

Some, however, said that the post author feels this way as they’re still young, but may well change their mind when they get older

As one wrote, “I think at this stage of your life you might feel more carefree, and nothing wrong with that, but as time catches on, there may be a stage in your life where you become more conscious about career, salary, etc., and then all this might seem relevant to you again.”

Another warned that an “average” mindset may actually not be viable or affordable.

“I think the problem here is that the space and time to be normal are shrinking. The middle class is getting cooked, and everyone can see/feel that, so it is either you make it to the top, or you sink,” they wrote.

Many focused on the fact that it’s the post author’s life, and therefore, their responsibility to live it as they see fit.

“It’s your life, you decide how you want to play the game. You have everything you need to build the life you want, and nobody can tell you otherwise.

I know people who spent their early career not caring about their work and living life to their fullest, only to realise they’re falling behind fast in terms of financial security. And I know people who speedran their career within 5 years to a stable, comfortable, high salary – and then live life shaking leg. Do whatever you want. Just make sure you’re satisfied with the consequences your choices provide,” a commenter wrote. /TISG

Read also: ‘Money brings happiness’: Singaporeans give YouTuber their honest take on life here