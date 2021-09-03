CELEB | Sooyoung may be meeting Ji Chang Wook in new drama, ‘Tell Me Your Wish’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Sooyoung from Girls’ Generation is in talks along with Ji Chang Wook for a new drama.

An insider reported on Sept 1 that Sooyoung will be acting as the female lead in the upcoming drama Tell Me Your Wish (literal title).

In response to the reports, the actress’s agency Saram Entertainment clarified, “[Sooyoung] received a casting offer for ‘Tell Me Your Wish’ and is currently reviewing [the offer].”

The drama tells the story about people who have hopes of “dying well”. It will tell stories of the salvation that happens in the hospice ward and saving “adult children” who have fallen into chaos together.

Seo Yeon Joo will be played by Sooyoung, and she is an icon of vitality and a health-obsessed nurse, according to Soompi.

Back in Jul, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook is in talks to play the male lead Yoon Gye Re, a man running away from death.

“Tell Me Your Wish” will be directed by Kim Yong Wan of “The Cursed.” The programming is under discussion, and the drama will be filmed in the second half of the year.

Born Jul 5, 1987, Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer.

He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Born Feb 10, 1990, Choi Soo-young, professionally known as Sooyoung, is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She was a member of the short-lived Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 during 2002 in Japan.

After returning to South Korea in 2004, Sooyoung eventually became a member of girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide. /TISG

