Actor Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID-19

The actor has been filming for the Netflix original series The Sound of Magic which also stars Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun

Ji Chang Wook tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — It has been reported that actor Ji Chang Wook is confirmed to have been diagnosed with . A source from his agency Glorious Entertainment revealed to SPO TV News on July 26, saying: “Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with health authority guidelines, he is in and receiving treatment.” The actor has been filming for the Netflix original series The Sound of Magic which also stars Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun, as reported by Soompi.

JTBC News reported that the drama’s production staff and cast members are all being tested for COVID-19 and will have to halt filming for the time being. Here’s hoping that Ji Chang Wook recovers speedily.

Ji Chang Wook has been filming for The Sound of Music. Picture: Instagram

Born on July 5, 1987, Ji Chang Wook is a South actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019),  (2020), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Ji began his career in musical theatre. He made his onscreen debut in the 2006 film Days… and had a minor role in the 2008 television drama You Stole My Heart. He officially debuted in 2008 through the film, Sleeping Beauty.

In 2009, he appeared in My Too Perfect Sons, playing the timid, sissy youngest brother who ends up raising his best friend’s daughter at just 20 years old. The weekend drama received over 40% ratings. He then took on a supporting role in the action-comedy Hero.

In 2010, Ji was cast in his first lead role in the 159-episode daily drama, Smile Again, playing the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater. Smile Again topped the ratings chart for 15 consecutive weeks, and he was awarded “Best Actor in a Daily Drama” at the KBS Drama Awards.

He then played the titular character in 2011 historical-action series, Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011). Adapted from Lee Jae-heon’s manhwa, Honorable Baek Dong-soo, it is an origin story about Joseon-era swordsman, Baek Dong-soo, showing his early years until political intrigue creates a rivalry with his best friend-turned-enemy. The series topped in its timeslot for 13 weeks, and Ji received a “New Star Award” at the SBS Drama Awards./TISGFollow us on

