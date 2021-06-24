Song Joong Ki will complete his film ‘Bogota’ in South Korea

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Entertainment company Megabox JoongAng Plus M shared an update on the crime film Bogota on Jun 23.

The movie is a crime thriller film set in the 90s directed by Kim Sung-Jae. It is about a young man in his thirties who emigrates to Columbia and tries to settle in a traditional market located in Bogota. Bogota first drew a lot of attention with its strong casting lineup of Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Jun, and Kwon Hae Hyo.

The actors reportedly resumed filming in South Korea on Jun 21. In Jan 2020, they started filming in Columbia but the movie’s production crew and actors had to stop all filming activities in Mar 2020 due to the pandemic, as reported by Allkpop.

After reorganizing the production project, ‘Bogota’ plans to finish filming the remainder of their scenes in South Korea, for about three more months.

In response to the resumed filming, the producers of ‘Bogota’ stated, “Since it is difficult to start filming again, our top priority is to protect the safety and health of all staff members by following the quarantine guidelines. In order to make a good movie in a stable environment, we will do our very best”.

Born on Sept 19, 1985, Song Joong-ki is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

Song was Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2012 and in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018.

The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

