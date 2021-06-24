Entertainment Celebrity finds a forever home for an ex-breeding dog

Daniel Henney finds a forever home for an ex-breeding dog

The greatness of someone's ethical practices and moral progress can always be judged by the way they treat animals.

Daniel Henney found an ex-breeding dog in Korea while filming Korean reality show Upgrade My Life. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Whenever you see a dog giving you their irresistible puppy eyes, it is simply the hardest sight to resist in not wanting to bring them home.

Korean-American actor , felt the same way when he saw a dog in an animal shelter and so he brought it home – even if it meant to a different continent.

Henney met the young golden retriever in Korea while filming a Korean reality show Upgrade My Life. The actor named the pooch and he has been working for the past few months to bring her back from Korea to the US where he is based, according to 8days.sg.

Henney, who is best known for his role in the US crime drama Criminal Minds shared that instantly stole his heart as she reminded him of his own golden retriever Mango that passed away three years ago.

- Advertisement -

The actor shared that he could not stop thinking of Rosie who was rescued from a breeding farm. And after that long wait, the day finally became a reality and Henney shared the good news on Instagram on Jun 21.

Daniel Henney is a dog lover and animal activist. Picture: Instagram

Henney had help from the Korean Dog Sanctuary Rescue and he was able to bring Rosie back to the US where he is currently fostering her. What was even better news is that he’s even found Rosie a forever home.

“[I] have found her a forever home with my good friend’s wonderful mother… who she’ll be meeting later this summer. So excited for her new life!!!” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

Rosie is not the first pooch that Henney has rescued from Korea. The dog lover and animal activist have been working with the Humane Society International (HSI) to raise awareness in South Korea on the benefits of .

Last year, he adopted a young golden retriever Juliette that was rescued from a dog meat farm in Korea. He also has a 10-year-old golden retriever named Roscoe.

Born on November 28, 1979, Daniel Phillip Henney is an American actor and model. He first came into international prominence with his television debut as Dr. Henry Kim on the Korean drama My Lovely Sam Soon (2005).

/TISG

- Advertisement -

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Featured News

‘Anti-masker’ in MRT says S’pore should let him go because he wants to leave

Singapore – A 39-year-old British expatriate arrested for refusing to wear a face mask while in the MRT told The Daily Mail that he should not have to go to court and be released because he wants to leave the country. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent