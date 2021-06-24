Daniel Henney finds a forever home for an ex-breeding dog

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Whenever you see a dog giving you their irresistible puppy eyes, it is simply the hardest sight to resist in not wanting to bring them home.

Korean-American actor Daniel Henney, felt the same way when he saw a dog in an animal shelter and so he brought it home – even if it meant to a different continent.

Henney met the young golden retriever in Korea while filming a Korean reality show Upgrade My Life. The actor named the pooch Rosie and he has been working for the past few months to bring her back from Korea to the US where he is based, according to 8days.sg.

Henney, who is best known for his role in the US crime drama Criminal Minds shared that Rosie instantly stole his heart as she reminded him of his own golden retriever Mango that passed away three years ago.

The actor shared that he could not stop thinking of Rosie who was rescued from a breeding farm. And after that long wait, the day finally became a reality and Henney shared the good news on Instagram on Jun 21.

Henney had help from the Korean Dog Sanctuary Rescue and he was able to bring Rosie back to the US where he is currently fostering her. What was even better news is that he’s even found Rosie a forever home.

“[I] have found her a forever home with my good friend’s wonderful mother… who she’ll be meeting later this summer. So excited for her new life!!!” he wrote.

Rosie is not the first pooch that Henney has rescued from Korea. The dog lover and animal activist have been working with the Humane Society International (HSI) to raise awareness in South Korea on the benefits of dog adoption.

Last year, he adopted a young golden retriever Juliette that was rescued from a dog meat farm in Korea. He also has a 10-year-old golden retriever named Roscoe.

Born on November 28, 1979, Daniel Phillip Henney is an American actor and model. He first came into international prominence with his television debut as Dr. Henry Kim on the Korean drama My Lovely Sam Soon (2005).

/TISG

