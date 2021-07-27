Entertainment Celebrity Song Hye Kyo has shared a glimpse of her upcoming drama with...

Song Hye Kyo has shared a glimpse of her upcoming drama with Jang Ki Yong

Song Hye Kyo posted an image sitting beside Jang Ki Yong inside a photography studio

Song Hye Kyo stars in a new upcoming romance drama. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Seoul — Actress Song Hye Kyo just gave a sneak peek of chemistry with Jang Ki Yong for her upcoming drama. Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong are currently filming, for Now, We Are Breaking Up (literal title), an emotional romance drama also starring Choi Hee Seo, Joo Heon, EXO’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura.

Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is a trendy and intelligent realist. The part of the lead Yoon Jae Guk is played by Jang Ki Yong. He is a rich and famous freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks, as reported by Soompi.

Jang Ki Yong is the male lead in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Picture: Instagram

Song Hye Kyo posted an image sitting beside Jang Ki Yong inside a photography studio on July 26. The photo previews the actors’ strong chemistry although their faces are not shown. Song Hye Kyo’s caption reads, “Yoon Jae Guk & Ha Young Eun,” and added the drama title as a hashtag.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is scheduled to premiere on SBS later this year.

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013),  (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

When Song was born, she was sick and her parents and thought that she would not survive. Upon her recovery, Song’s parents registered her birth on February 26, 1982 (instead of her actual birthdate, November 22, 1981)./TISGFollow us on Social

