22 of BTS’ music videos have over 200m views on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Currently South Korean boy band BTS holds 22 music videos that have over 200 million views on YouTube ever since their latest release Permission to Dance music video has hit 200 million views.

BTS’s music video for Permission to Dance surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on July 26 at 1:19 AM KST. The septet originally released the Permission to Dance music video on July 9 at 1 PM KST, meaning that it took the song just over 16 days to reach the milestone.

Following their 21 songs that have reached 200 million views, the “Permission to Dance” is now the group’s 22nd full group music video to gain over 200 million views, as reported by Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

- Advertisement -

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and have since hit the top of the US charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

Love Yourself: Answer also broke South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart’s all-time monthly record previously set by Love Yourself: Tear and became the first Korean album certified Gold in the United States./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg