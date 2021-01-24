Some for, others against closing part of Woodlands Ring Road to vehicles

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mixed reactions emerge in comments after a plan to repurpose Woodlands Ring Road was announced on Thursday (Jan 21) by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung as well as the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Kampung Admiralty has become a very popular community destination for #Woodlands and #Sembawang residents. It is… Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Kampung Admiralty has become a very popular community destination for Woodlands and Sembawang residents. It is served directly by Admiralty MRT Station along the North-South Line so there is rising pedestrian footfall around the area. To help with this increase in pedestrian levels, LTA and Mr Ong shared about a new plan.

The plan announced was to run a pilot test by converting part of Woodlands Ring Road between Woodlands Drive 63 and Drive 71 into a footpath, while the eastbound road heading towards Drive 63 will become a bus-only road.

Water-filled barriers will be placed along a stretch of Woodlands Ring Road, between Woodlands Drive 63 and Drive 71, closing off the westbound lane, said the LTA.

- Advertisement -

The trial will last at least six months for the LTA to take in feedback and monitor the impact on traffic. It said it has been exploring potential locations for road repurposing and will continue to study other suitable areas.

There have been mixed reactions online to this move, with some supporting the project, stating that they are thankful for this plan being put into action. Many pedestrians who frequent the area are grateful for this pathway.

However, some others are more critical about the move. They share that the road is usually congested, and traffic is slow. By putting this plan into action, the traffic might become even worse.

The split in feelings is evident in the Facebook comments under the posts by the LTA and the minister. Fierce debates are happening between users, in which some residents are strongly against this idea, while others are highly supportive.

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG