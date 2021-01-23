PV’s Lim Tean: People do want to know what’s happening in Parliament

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition Peoples Voice (PV) secretary-general Lim Tean took to Facebook on Thursday (Jan 21) to discuss the live-stream of parliamentary sessions early this month.

Posted by Lim Tean on Thursday, 21 January 2021

He shared about the viewership count of the Parliament live-stream on Jan 4. He states that 80,000 viewers is “a figure that shows that the people of Singapore do want to know what is happening in the mysterious and hidden world of Parliament. It should not be mysterious”.

The Parliament live-stream on Jan 4 was the first live-stream in Singapore Parliament history. It began at 1.30 pm and accumulated more than 90,000 views among the four videos shared on the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI)’s YouTube page.

Mr Lim emphasised the need for equality, transparency and accountability in the Government. These are the three values being strongly advocated by PV. He said “Peoples Voice applauds the fact that Parliament is now live-streamed albeit for a temporary trial period. We hope that this continues to be the norm and we shall advocate that this is so”.

He stresses the importance of Parliament, stating that “whilst Parliament may not be the most riveting television programme to tune into, it may not be as interesting as whatever you’re watching on Netflix; but it is important”. He urges Singaporeans to be more interested and aware of the political scene in Singapore.

He appeals to the people to “tune in for yourself and ask whether the voices there are representative of your own values”. He adds that “by you making them accountable and the live-stream making Parliament more transparent, you will be doing your part to create a more fair and equal society”.

The next Parliament session will be on Feb 1. However, there has been no news on whether this next session will be live-streamed.

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG