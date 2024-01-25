This past Sunday (Jan 21), a social media user shared an encounter with the Korean celebrity couple Son Ye Jin, 42, and Hyun Bin, 41, during a date in Japan. However, netizens couldn’t help but comment on Hyun Bin’s hairstyle instead.

Describing his chin-length hair as an “auntie hairstyle,” some expressed confusion over why the actor opted not to cut his hair when not working.

Hyun Bin has previously mentioned that during his off-duty periods, he prefers to let his hair grow to maintain its quality, offering insight into his grooming choices.

Popular stars

Hyun Bin is famous for roles in popular dramas such as “My Name is Kim Sam-soon,” “Secret Garden,” and “Crash Landing on You.” He’s also well-known for his action movie “The Negotiation.”

As for Son Ye Jin, her portfolio includes “Something Happened in Hollywood,” “Summer Scent,” and “A Moment to Remember.” Her performance in “Crash Landing on You” further solidified her star power.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, commonly known as the “BinJin” pair, stand as highly acclaimed actors in South Korea, and their romantic narrative has captured the hearts of fans globally.

The couple starred in a 2011 film together, but during the filming of “Crash Landing on You” in 2019, the couple fell in love.

In January 2021, their agencies confirmed that the couple were dating. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin got married in March 2022, and in November 2022, they welcomed a son.

Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who exchanged vows in 2022 and became parents to their son, affectionately called “Little Sweet Bean,” in November, appeared deeply in love as they engaged in conversation.

Netizens remarked on Ye Jin’s appearance, likening her to a “young girl who just fell in love.”