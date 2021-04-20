Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to second child

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa (Datuk K), have plenty to be joyful about this year. The couple officially welcomed their second child on Monday (April 19).

The famous singer’s own recording label, Siti Nurhaliza Production, took to her official Instagram account @ctdk to issue a press statement and share the happy news with her fans, reported Hype.my.

“On Monday, 19th April 2021 (17th Ramadan 1442H), Siti Nurhaliza has given birth to a baby boy at a medical centre in Selangor at 6.21 am,” the record label said. “The baby, weighing 3.84kg, was born through a surgical procedure. Both Siti and the baby are currently in good condition.”

- Advertisement -

The statement added: “At the same time, Datuk K also took the opportunity to thank all the family members and friends who have showered them with warm prayers throughout his wife’s pregnancy journey. What is important for Khalid is that the mother and child are healthy, stable and the birth process was smooth.

“The couple would also like to thank the doctors and nurses, led by Dr Leong Wai Yew from Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialist, who carried out their work diligently throughout Siti’s delivery process. The birth of the second child in this blessed month of Ramadan is expected to bring an abundance of sustenance and blessings from God.”

Siti Aafiyah, the couple’s first child, will be glad to play her part as the elder sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin (@ctdk)

Born on January 11, 1979, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza binti Tarudin is a Malaysian singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman with more than 300 local and international awards. She made her debut after she won a local singing competition show, “Bintang HMI, in 1995 when she was 16. Her debut single, Jerat Percintaan, won the 11th Anugerah Juara Lagu and two other awards for Best Performance and Best Ballad. She has sung and recorded in various languages, including Malaysian, Javanese, English, and Mandarin./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg