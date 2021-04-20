Entertainment Celebrity Yang Bao Bei's family apologises for her suicide attempt

A week ago she apologised for worrying her fans by overdosing on tranquillisers

Yang Bao Bei attempted suicide recently. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian YouTuber Yang Bao Bei aka Kalysta is reported to have tried to commit suicide on Saturday (April 17)  sometime between 11 am and 12.30 pm.

Yang tried to jump from the fifth floor of a building in Puchong, reported Hype.my, quoting China Press. Eight firemen from the Serdang Fire and Rescue Station managed to arrive at the scene to rescue her.

It was reported that Yang bid her followers goodbye on her Telegram group saying, “Only death can atone for sins”, before her suicide attempt.

A week ago, Yang complained that her ex had cheated on her while they were still dating. She posted on Instagram about being single and not needing to be in an unhealthy relationship.

Yang’s bubble tea business also ended last year due to a lack of sales because of the pandemic.

Yang Bao Bei rumoured to have attempted suicide due to debt and relationship problems. Picture: Instagram

Netizens have been speculating why she wanted to commit suicide.

Her family issued a public apology on her Instagram Story, saying they are trying to find out what happened. “Sorry for the inconvenience caused. If you have any enquiries, please leave a message and we’ll revert at the soonest time possible,” they said in a statement.

About a week ago, the YouTuber apologised for worrying her followers after overdosing on tranquillisers. Yang wrote in a caption for a photo taken with her friends that she is not shortsighted. Saying that life is good and she is surrounded by people who love her, Yang promised to look forward to better days, reported Hype.my.

She told her followers that taking the tranquillisers was a mistake but did not say why she took them. A few people have come forward with their own stories about Yang. Word on the street is that the 27-year-old may be in debt.

Born on February 7, 1994, Yang Bao Bei is a Malaysian YouTuber. She posts about travel and relationship on her channel. She has gained over 490,000 subscribers./TISGFollow us on Social Media

