Single mother of 3 wins S$20,000 lottery prize from S’pore telco Circles.Life

She will use it to give her children 'a stable and safe home'

Photo: Taken from Google Maps and FB

Hana O

Singapore – A 31-year-old single mother of three won the S$20,000 lottery prize by Circles.Life and will use it to give her children “a stable and safe home to grow up in”.

Circles.Life, one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies in the region, introduced the Homes for Diversity & Belonging Lottery with the belief that homeownership should be inclusive, said theAsianparent.com community platform.

Headquartered in Singapore, Circles.Life aims to help those in need through their largest-ever cash lottery of S$20,000. About 400 participants joined the lottery, which ended on Apr 20, and one winner was announced the following day.

According to Circles.Life, the young mother entered the lottery after being told about by her sister, who knew of her challenging financial situation.

She shared having faced countless challenges throughout her marriage, including verbal abuse and infidelity, which led to a divorce.

The mother then moved out of her marital home with the three kids and minimal savings.

“As a mother, all I ever wanted is to give my children a stable and safe home to grow up in. I am comforted to be one step closer to my dream of having a place we can call our own with the S$20,000 lottery prize,” she said.

“Thank you, Circles.Life for organising this lottery,” she added.

It was only natural for the mother to burst into tears after discovering she had won the lottery as she had taken on the role of sole provider, caregiver and educator to her children, reported mustsharenews.com.

“We are extremely touched to have received many personal stories from the everyday people,” said Janice Chua, Circles.Life’s Head of Growth for Singapore.

“Through these stories, we are more aware than ever of the impact of Covid-19 on families in Singapore. Some lost their jobs and struggled to put food on the table, some were not supported by their own family, some cramped in their rental flat, others fell sick and needed more aid,” she added.

These reasons will motivate the company “to do  to do better in our innovation – product, campaigns, and more so that we can give back to those who need our support the most”, she said.

All other eligible lottery participants will receive two SIM cards from the Family Plan, fully paid for three months, as a consolation prize./TISG

