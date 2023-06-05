Family allows their dog to pee & poo daily on HDB void deck at Marsiling Drive

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media with a complaint about a neighbouring family that allegedly allowed their dog to defecate and urinate on the void deck of their block for some months now “on an everyday basis causing residents to deroute due to the unbearable stench.” She also voiced the concern that the dog’s urine would be a slip hazard to the elderly living on the block.

A Facebook user who goes by Shaz Bte Halim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Monday morning (June 5) that several residents have witnessed members of the same family permitting the dog to pee and poo on the void deck of Block 1 Marsiling Drive, calling this out for being “selfish and irresponsible.”

She also posted photos as proof of her complaint.

The netizen added that the cleaner from the town council has been doing a good job clearing the pee and remains of the dog poo, but appealed for others to “please be kind to them as it may be their job, but I think they don’t deserve this.”

“We should respect these hardworking cleaners,” she added.

And while educational posters have been put up near the lift lobby of their block concerning cleaning up after one’s pet, “but clearly, the very family choose to turn a blind eye.”

Ms Shaz also appealed to the family who has allowed their pet to defecate and urinate at the void deck, writing, “We residents know(s) who you are. Please be considerate in future and stop giving a bad name to those responsible dog owners. Furkids are no doubt a good companion to mankind. They do not know what is right or wrong, but the owner sure does.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Shaz for further comment. /TISG

