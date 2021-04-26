Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Range Rover is being sold at an auction

- Advertisement -

Oxfordshire — It is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge choose luxury when it comes to their vehicle of choice.

If you want the same kind of luxury, you can too if you have USD50,000 (SGD66,000) or so to spare. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Range Rover will be auctioned off next month by Bonhams in Oxfordshire, England. The luxury 4×4 was initially supplied to the royal household by Land Rover’s VIP Department in 2013 for the Duke and Duchess’s personal use but was sold to a private owner in July 2020.

This particular model of Range Rover is a Vogue SE with less than 39,000 miles on it, according to BAZAAR.com. The vehicle is in great condition with a full garage history. According to the release from Bonhams, the Range Rover in question is top of the range and comes with Baltic blue livery, 20-inch alloy wheels, and “a contrasting Almond and Espresso leather interior.” The specs are as expected of a royal vehicle.

Most would be curious about how much the royal Range Rover in tip-top condition is worth. It’s reportedly expected to go for between $42,000 (SGD55,000) and $56,000 (SGD74,000) when auctioned off on May 22.

“The Royal Family has been linked to the British firm for seven decades, with many senior Royals seen being driven or taking the wheel of different Land Rover models,” the Bonhams release says, adding that the model being auctioned is “a popular choice with the Windsors.”

And, according to Bonhams, this is a really rare opportunity for royal fans, because the Range Rovers used by The Firm are typically hard to identify once they’re no longer used by the royals.

“Usually, Land Rovers and Range Rovers used by the Royal Household have the vehicle registration numbers changed once out of service, making it difficult to confirm their famous history,” the Bonhams release explains. “This example is a rare exception to this.”

Photos of the vehicle are available at the Bonhams site and a walk-around video of the Range Rover can be viewed below.

