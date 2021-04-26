Fire in Bedok flat caused by charging e-bike, 2 rescued from window ledge

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two people were rescued from a window ledge after a fire broke out in a flat in Bedok. Preliminary investigation showed the fire was caused by electrical charging of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Blk 557 Bedok North Street 3 on Saturday (Apr 24) at about 10.25 am.

“The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a seventh-floor unit and the corridor outside the unit”, said the SCDF in a Facebook post.

Firefighters from Changi Fire Station used a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

SCDF crew also rescued two persons from the affected unit, who were trapped on a ledge outside the kitchen.

“They were seen holding on to the metal bars used for hanging clothes.”

“They were quickly brought in to safety through the kitchen window,” said SCDF.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, about 45 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a PAB that was charging at the time of the fire,” said SCDF.

“SCDF would like to remind the public on the prevention of PAB fires with the following safety tips in the accompanying infographic.”

In an update, SCDF noted that several members of the public attempted to put out the fire with the hose reel before their arrival.

“Their quick-thinking act prevented the fire from escalating.”

SCDF will be in touch with the individuals to commend them on their public-spiritedness./TISG

