Singaporeans: Spending S$4 on cai png cannot, but spending S$400 on concert tickets can?

SINGAPORE: A meme making fun of how people don’t want to spend a few dollars for economy rice but will be willing to spend S$400 on concert tickets has gotten a laugh out of many.

“Spending money on S$4 cai png” was written with a photo of Canadian rapper and singer Drake with a disapproving look. Below it, however, were the words “Spending S$400 on concert tickets” placed beside another photo of the artist, but this time, with a look of approval.

In the post’s comments section, a handful of online users shared their two cents on the matter. One argued, “Are you sure the one who complains about the $4 cai png is the same person who spends $400 on concert tickets? I’ve never met one.”

However, someone replied, “I’ve seen people who complain about $5 noodles but willingly pay $30++ for mediocre pasta.”

Another argued that it’s about value for money, saying, “I complained about $10 cai png before. It’s all about getting your money’s worth.

I can definitely afford to spend $10 on a meal, (but it) doesn’t mean I’m willing to spend it on some pathetic-tasting cai png.

Similarly, $400 is a lot of money, but I’ll happily spend it to see a Taylor Swift concert which is a once in a life time, quality experience for me.

“Also, the meme is forgetting about choice. We have to eat, if the cheapest meal is also at least $4, that means we don’t have a choice but to spend more on food.

But concerts are luxury and entertainment. We do have a choice of not going/getting the cheapest tickets or watching it online. We won’t starve if we don’t spend such money.”

Singaporeans have been keeping a sharp eye out on the cost of living and prices of food and everyday items, especially with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike.

On Jan 1, 2024, the GST was raised from eight per cent to nine per cent. With this, online users saw a surge in public complaints about inflation, hawker food prices, and even shrinkflation.

At the same time, other people don’t seem to mind spending big amounts on things and events.