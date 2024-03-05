Diner feels ‘swindled’ after paying S$11.80 for duck rice

SINGAPORE: A woman who does not usually post complaints online could not hold back her disappointment with a meal she had recently at a Kway Chap/Duck Rice stall. Having paid S$11.80, she wrote that she couldn’t help but feel “swindled” by the whole experience.

“Let’s not even mention the pathetic portion of kway that could be finished in 1 mouthful (not exaggerating, video as proof). This is definitely not a human error / oversight because I saw the person in front of me getting the same portion,” she wrote, adding, “Please be warned and not get cheated like me. This is a literal case of 照骗 (cheating)!”

Ms Jewel Tan posted photos of her meal on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (March 4) that she had bought from a stall at New Upper Changi Road.

“Just look at the miserable portion of food served:

– 4 pieces of THINLY sliced lorbak

– 3 pieces of taokwa sliced THINNER than the width of my CHOPSTICKS (tryna flex knife skills or?)

– 3.5 pieces?crumbs? of big intestines

– 4 pieces of pig skin

– 1/2 an egg,” she wrote.

She also posted a photo of the advertised dish, which showed that taopok, pig stomach, and salted vegetables, in a serving good for one. The signboard photo also says the kway chap comes with braised duck for S$6.80.

Ms Tan wrote that “Even if ‘pictures are for illustration only’,” and it did indicate that duck meat was included, she anticipated that the portion of duck meat in the kway chap would be a small one.

Therefore, she ordered extra duck, which cost “a whopping $5”, so her total went up to S$11.80.

When The Independent Singapore (TISG) reached out to Ms Tan, she explained further why she put up her post.

“I just hope that this reminds other business owners who stumble upon this post to REMAIN ETHICAL. Profit is important and (is) the bottom line for any business but blatant cheating is just morally wrong.

It’s ok to charge more (I obviously saw the price before deciding to order), but you cannot scrimp AND shortchange ur customers. Money is a means to an end, not THE END!”

She also told us that she looked up the stall online and discovered that it does not have a Facebook page, website or Grabfood account yet, and she believes the company may still be very new.

Neither could TISG find contact information for the stall online. Ms Tan added that the aunty at the stall even took a photo of the meal she served her, “presumably for publicity.”

“Which goes to show… they see no wrong with what they served / even feel proud about it,” Ms Tan added. /TISG

