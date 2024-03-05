Food

Diner feels ‘swindled’ after paying S$11.80 for duck rice

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman who does not usually post complaints online could not hold back her disappointment with a meal she had recently at a Kway Chap/Duck Rice stall. Having paid S$11.80, she wrote that she couldn’t help but feel “swindled” by the whole experience.

“Let’s not even mention the pathetic portion of kway that could be finished in 1 mouthful (not exaggerating, video as proof). This is definitely not a human error / oversight because I saw the person in front of me getting the same portion,” she wrote, adding, “Please be warned and not get cheated like me. This is a literal case of 照骗 (cheating)!”

Ms Jewel Tan posted photos of her meal on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (March 4) that she had bought from a stall at New Upper Changi Road.

 

“Just look at the miserable portion of food served:

– 4 pieces of THINLY sliced lorbak

– 3 pieces of taokwa sliced THINNER than the width of my CHOPSTICKS (tryna flex knife skills or?)

See also  Netizens outraged over 'cut-throat price' of $8 for Nasi Padang at Punggol interchange canteen

– 3.5 pieces?crumbs? of big intestines

– 4 pieces of pig skin

– 1/2 an egg,” she wrote.

Photo: FB screengrab/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

She also posted a photo of the advertised dish, which showed that taopok, pig stomach, and salted vegetables, in a serving good for one. The signboard photo also says the kway chap comes with braised duck for S$6.80.

Photo: FB screengrab/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Ms Tan wrote that “Even if ‘pictures are for illustration only’,” and it did indicate that duck meat was included, she anticipated that the portion of duck meat in the kway chap would be a small one.

Therefore, she ordered extra duck, which cost “a whopping $5”, so her total went up to S$11.80.

When The Independent Singapore (TISG) reached out to Ms Tan, she explained further why she put up her post.

“I just hope that this reminds other business owners who stumble upon this post to REMAIN ETHICAL. Profit is important and (is) the bottom line for any business but blatant cheating is just morally wrong.

See also  'What's wrong with McDonald staff, already written No Onion!! (still) see it in burger’ — Unhappy customer

It’s ok to charge more (I obviously saw the price before deciding to order), but you cannot scrimp AND shortchange ur customers. Money is a means to an end, not THE END!”

She also told us that she looked up the stall online and discovered that it does not have a Facebook page, website or Grabfood account yet, and she believes the company may still be very new.

Neither could TISG find contact information for the stall online. Ms Tan added that the aunty at the stall even took a photo of the meal she served her, “presumably for publicity.”

“Which goes to show… they see no wrong with what they served / even feel proud about it,” Ms Tan added. /TISG

Read also: S$8.10: ‘Now even laksa without prawns, cockles or half egg is so expensive’

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Food

“THIS IS DEVASTATING” – Singaporeans lament Little Caesars closure and loss of bang for buck pizzas

September 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Food

Malaysia’s Ashwad Jalani breaks Singapore’s Zermatt Neo’s mammoth Nasi Kandar eating record of S$90 with S$105!

August 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

KF Seetoh asserts hawkers also grapple with cost of living squeeze as he weighs in on $10,158 stall bid

August 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.