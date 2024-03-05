“Taylor Swift Confetti” from The Eras Tour concert being sold online for S$1.50/pc

SINGAPORE: Recognizing the extent to which some Swifties would go to obtain a memento from The Eras Tour, someone based in Singapore decided to list ‘Taylor Swift Confetti’ on their Carousell account.

It was stated in the description that the confetti was from Night 1 (March 2) of the concert and was in ‘like new’ condition. Each confetti costs S$1.50, while 10 pieces are priced at S$10.

As strange as this listing may appear, a few others have done this in recent months.

For example, in May 2023, Business Insider reported a listing of a bundle of different coloured, star-shaped confetti pieces (representing each of Swift’s Eras) for $10 on Facebook Marketplace.

Another one also listed a bundle of rectangular-shaped confetti on eBay for a hefty price of $55.

Other bizarre items that were attempted to be sold online include ‘authentic air in a ziplock bag’ ($100) from the concert, physical concert tickets ($70) that have already been used, used contact lenses ($10,000), used concert bracelets ($50), and a secondhand rain poncho ($150) that were all worn during The Eras Tour concert.

How Singaporeans reacted to the ‘Taylor Swift Confetti’ listing

The sgfollowsall Instagram page swiftly shared the listing, writing in the caption: “Lol wat.”

In the comments section, most Singaporeans expressed their disappointment about the listing.

One individual said, “Might as well get a multi color A4 paper and cut it into strips.”

While another commented, “How about selling Taylor swift @taylorswift microphone which she is using for singing at concert with the lipstick marking on it ? 😂😂😂”

Someone also mentioned a similar situation last year: a listing of a ‘legit air’ from the Blackpink concert, which was sold for S$499.

“Blackpink air got sold last year I can’t imagine what’s gonna happen now.”

