Featured News SG Politics

Ex-PAP Minister S Iswaran allowed to delay return to Singapore after falling ill in Australia

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran, facing corruption charges in court, was granted a 16-day extension on Monday (4 March) to continue his stay outside Singapore after falling ill in Australia.

Mr Iswaran’s defence applied for an extension at the State Courts. According to a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), the prosecution did not raise objections to the extension, provided certain enhanced bail conditions were met.

These conditions include a daily video call to an investigation officer to update Mr Iswaran on his medical condition and potential return issues.

The specifics of Mr Iswaran’s ailment were not disclosed.

Mr Iswaran had initially received permission to leave Singapore between 16 Feb and 4 March to assist his son in settling into university in Australia. The extension extends Mr Iswaran’s stay until 19 March.

Under the terms, his bailor’s consent is mandatory, and he must surrender his passport to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on 20 March.

See also  Younger voters want incumbents to play politics more fairly: Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee

The prosecution had previously greenlit Mr Iswaran’s departure on 8 Feb, contingent on additional bail conditions.

These included a hefty S$500,000 cash bail on top of the existing S$800,000 bail and submitting his travel itinerary and overseas address to an investigating officer, ensuring constant availability.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.