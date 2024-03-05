Ex-PAP Minister S Iswaran allowed to delay return to Singapore after falling ill in Australia

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran, facing corruption charges in court, was granted a 16-day extension on Monday (4 March) to continue his stay outside Singapore after falling ill in Australia.

Mr Iswaran’s defence applied for an extension at the State Courts. According to a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), the prosecution did not raise objections to the extension, provided certain enhanced bail conditions were met.

These conditions include a daily video call to an investigation officer to update Mr Iswaran on his medical condition and potential return issues.

The specifics of Mr Iswaran’s ailment were not disclosed.

Mr Iswaran had initially received permission to leave Singapore between 16 Feb and 4 March to assist his son in settling into university in Australia. The extension extends Mr Iswaran’s stay until 19 March.

Under the terms, his bailor’s consent is mandatory, and he must surrender his passport to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on 20 March.

The prosecution had previously greenlit Mr Iswaran’s departure on 8 Feb, contingent on additional bail conditions.

These included a hefty S$500,000 cash bail on top of the existing S$800,000 bail and submitting his travel itinerary and overseas address to an investigating officer, ensuring constant availability.