SINGAPORE: According to CNA, some Singaporeans have ventured across the border to Malaysia in search of knee stem cell treatments that are not yet approved for mainstream use in Singapore.

These individuals, seeking relief from knee pain and potential cartilage regeneration, have placed their trust in a private medical centre in Kuala Lumpur, which has been offering the treatment since its opening in 2007.

The centre, which has performed thousands of knee stem cell procedures, stated in an interview with CNA that it receives an average of one patient from Singapore annually.

While many are drawn to the promising potential of stem cell therapies, they face the risks of seeking unregulated treatments overseas.

The cost of these treatments can be significant, ranging from RM30,000 to RM120,000 (approximately $9,000 to $37,000), depending on factors such as the complexity of the patient’s condition, the number of injections required, and the need for additional corrective surgeries.

In interviews with CNA, several Singaporean patients shared their concerns about the safety and efficacy of the treatments.

Many expressed initial apprehension regarding the trustworthiness of overseas medical centres and the quality of the substances being injected into their bodies. However, after conducting thorough research and inquiries, they chose to take the risk.

Fortunately for most, their knee pain was alleviated after completing the treatment, with some even reporting significant improvements in mobility.

Despite the positive outcomes for some, the treatment remains a grey area in Singapore’s medical landscape. Singaporean medical institutions are currently only permitted to conduct cartilage repair stem cell therapy for research purposes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) explained to CNA that, after careful review, the evidence provided in research reports did not consistently support the use of stem cell therapy as a mainstream clinical service. As such, the therapy has not yet received official approval for general use.