Singaporeans leave kind messages to man after his brother with cerebral palsy dies

SINGAPORE: Suresh Vanaz, who became known to many Singaporeans in the past few years for his extraordinary love and care for his younger brother, Seelan, who had cerebral palsy, said that Seelan had passed away peacefully on Aug 29 at the age of 42.

Mr Suresh, now 47, was the subject of a video that went viral in December 2024, showing him in an argument with another man at VivoCity. As it turns out, as he was wheeling Seelan out of the elevator, he accidentally bumped into the man, who then muttered a racist remark, and Mr Suresh confronted him about it.

In February 2025, the brothers were featured in an article in The New Straits Times, where Mr Suresh talked about his devotion to Seelan in the form of carrying him to Batu Caves in Selangor every year as part of his offering for Thaipusam.

“Why wait until it’s too late to show love? I want him to feel it now, while he is here with me.

I want to give him the best life could offer, and I’m still working on it. I hope God is kind to me, granting me the great fortune and blessing to bring him along and show him the world,” the older brother was quoted in NST as saying.

His dedication to Seelan’s well-being is also evident on his social media pages, as he has penned posts about the lessons his brother has taught him along the way, and how heartbroken he is to have lost him so soon.

Writing that Seelan’s wake will be held at Blk 236 Serangoon Avenue 3, he added, “Your thoughts, prayers and presence during this very difficult time would mean so much to me.”

What Singaporeans are saying

There has been an outpouring of condolences for Mr Suresh from netizens who have been moved by the brothers’ relationship.

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved brother, Gunaseelan.

The bond you shared went far beyond brotherhood. You were his companion, protector, caregiver and strength throughout his life. Through your devotion, Gunaseelan experienced life with love, happiness, friendship, travel, celebration and beautiful memories.

It is deeply moving that after all the years you carried him in your arms, he spent his final moments in those same loving arms—the place where he had always found comfort and safety,” one wrote.

“You both were an inspiration to so many people, including me. Whenever I came across your posts, it always made me smile and put me in a good mood, and sometimes when I felt low and down, you both inspired me to be strong and face whatever comes my way,” added another.

“He was truly blessed to have you as his brother, not only the best of the best brothers, but someone who loved, protected, and cared for him like a father in this world. The love between brothers is something that never disappears, even when one has to leave this world. His memories, his love, and all the beautiful moments you shared will forever remain in your heart,” a third wrote.

Another commenter chimed in with, “So sad to read this news. You took such good care of him. May he rest easy in the stars and his memory be eternal.”

“To even say deepest Condolences is so painful; you have shared so much of him with us, his smiles and like moments u spent with him actually touched many hearts. Both of you have taken care of each other in beautiful ways. May u have the strength in all u do,” a Facebook user wrote. /TISG

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