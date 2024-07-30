SINGAPORE: A staggering S$10.6 million was swindled from unsuspecting individuals in June 2024. The culprits? Cunning scammers masquerading as government officials and bank officers.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have sounded the alarm, issuing a joint advisory, highlighting the recent surge in scams where scammers impersonate government officials, as well as providing tips on how to outsmart these fraudsters.

June 2024 was a particularly dark month, with 63 cases of such scams reported, as detailed in a press release on July 27. The modus operandi of these scams is both sophisticated and deceptive. It typically begins with an unsolicited call from a scammer pretending to be a bank officer from a local bank. The scammer then requests the victim to verify suspicious banking transactions that the victim supposedly conducted.

When the victim denies any knowledge of these transactions, the scammer springs the next trap. The call is transferred to a second scammer, who now assumes the guise of a government official. This imposter accuses the victim of being embroiled in serious criminal activities, such as money laundering.

In a bid to assist in the purported investigation and clear their name, the victim is pressured into transferring funds to a designated “safe” bank account. The scammer assures the victim that this account is authorized by the government. In some instances, the victim is further ensnared by being transferred to a third scammer, who demands even more money for further “investigations.”

The reality dawns on the victims when they discover that the scammers have vanished into thin air or when they verify the situation with legitimate authorities.

The advisory from the SPF and MAS is clear — government officials will never request money transfers or ask for personal or banking information over the phone or via text messages. Nor will they ask individuals to click on suspicious links leading to bank websites or to install apps and software from unverified sources.

To fortify oneself against these scams, the public is urged to bolster their online accounts with two-factor authentication and other security features. It’s also crucial to verify any suspicious requests with official sources.

The authorities emphasize the importance of verifying the identity of any caller claiming to be from the police or MAS. If in doubt, ask them to send a verifying SMS through gov.sg. This simple step can save you from falling prey to these elaborate scams.

TISG/